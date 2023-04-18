Azerbaijan stresses significance of ending impunity to ensure lasting peace in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reiterated the significance of ending impunity to establish sustainable peace in the region, News.Az reports.

The ministry made a Twitter post on the 30th anniversary of the Bashlibel massacre committed by Armenia.

“On the 30th Anniversary of the Bashlibel massacre, which was yet another manifestation of the ethnic cleansing & hatred policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan|is, we commemorate the memory of 21 victims, & reiterate the significance of ending impunity to est. sustainable peace in the region,” the ministry tweeted.

In his tweet, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, called for justice for the Bashlibel tragedy victims.

“30 years passed since the Bashlibel tragedy, one of the bloodiest massacres committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan. On this day, we remember all innocent victims of Armenia’s war crimes and crimes against humanity with grief and sorrow, and demand justice for them,” the spokesperson noted.

News.Az