Azerbaijan strongly supports institutional development of Non-Aligned Movement

“Azerbaijan strongly supports the institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery, News.Az reports. 

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan initiated the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and the NAM Youth Organization, the head of state noted: “Our goal is to create institutional sustainability and to leave a successful legacy to the members who will take over the chairmanship after Azerbaijan.”


