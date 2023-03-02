Azerbaijan strongly supports institutional development of Non-Aligned Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan strongly supports the institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan initiated the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and the NAM Youth Organization, the head of state noted: “Our goal is to create institutional sustainability and to leave a successful legacy to the members who will take over the chairmanship after Azerbaijan.”

News.Az