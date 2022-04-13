Azerbaijan supplies 2.9 bcm of gas to Europe in 2022

Azerbaijan supplies 2.9 bcm of gas to Europe in 2022

Azerbaijan supplies 2.9 bcm of gas to Europe in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2022, Azerbaijan has supplied 2.9 bcm of gas to Europe, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter.

Since the commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the volume of gas deliveries to Europe has exceeded 11 bcm, Minister Shahbazov noted.

The construction of TAP was completed in October 2020. The total length of TAP is 878 km, of which 550 km passes through the northern part of Greece, 215 km through the territory of Albania, 105 km - along the bottom of the Adriatic Sea, and 8 km - through the territory of Italy.

Azerbaijani gas supplies via TAP to consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria began on December 31, 2020.

The total supply of Azerbaijani gas via TAP to Europe reached 10 billion cubic meters. Currently, over 28 million cubic meters of gas are supplied to Europe daily via TAP.

In 2022, gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkiye will amount to 8.2 billion cubic meters, to Europe - 9.1 billion cubic meters.

In 2021, Azerbaijan exported 19.2 billion cubic meters of gas, including 8.2 billion cubic meters to Europe.

News.Az