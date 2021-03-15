Azerbaijan supports cooperation based on principle of inviolability of borders – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's victory in the recent 44-day Patriotic war has created a new reality in the region, and this new reality has expanded the opportunities for cooperation, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks during a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in Baku on Monday.

The OSCE chair is paying a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov stressed that in accordance with the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, Azerbaijan is a supporter of the formation of cooperation on the basis of the principle of inviolability of borders.

“This creates the opportunities for coexistence, peace in the region. Cooperation with the OSCE in this sphere can be useful. We think that there are ample opportunities for cooperation in the post-war period,” he added.

News.Az