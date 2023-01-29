Azerbaijan suspends diplomatic activities at its embassy in Iran

Azerbaijan suspends diplomatic activities at its embassy in Iran

Azerbaijan suspends diplomatic activities at its embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has completely suspended the diplomatic activities at its embassy in Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said on Sunday.

“Five people will remain in the embassy to protect the administrative building and property of the diplomatic mission, but they will not carry out diplomatic activities,” the deputy minister added.

On January 27, at around 8:30am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

News.Az