Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss cooperation in multilateral formats

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the top diplomats discuss cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sweden in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as regional issues.

The parties emphasized the importance and role of organizing high-level mutual visits and political consultations in terms of giving impetus to the development of the cooperation agenda between the two countries.

FM Bayramov informed his Swedish counterpart about the factors that necessitated the anti-terrorist measures conducted by Azerbaijan within 24 hours, the current regional situation and Azerbaijan’s plans to ensure peace and stability in the region.

He stressed that despite Azerbaijan's encouragement of the continuous peace agenda for the normalization of relations with Armenia, the consistent smear campaign by Yerevan against Baku does not serve peace.

The top Azerbaijani and Swedish diplomats also exchanged views on numerous issues of mutual interest.

News.Az