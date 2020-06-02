Azerbaijan, Switzerland agree on joint program to tackle socio-economic consequences of COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has approved a program that will be implemented with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the World Bank in the area of taxation in order to tackle socio-economic consequences of the global heath and economic coronavirus crisis, the Swiss Embassy in Baku wrote on Facebook.

This program, worth USD 1.6 million, also aims at increasing the accuracy of the taxpayer registration database and supporting governmental measures for increasing transparency.

News.Az