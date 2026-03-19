Kuwait says second oil refinery targeted in drone attack

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said a second oil refinery has been hit by a drone, resulting in a fire breaking out, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The company said that a drone had hit one of the operational units at the Mina Abdullah refinery in the south of the country.

All necessary precautionary measures had been taken to ensure the safety of the workers and secure the facility, it said.

A fire also broke out at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery after it was hit by a drone, which the company said did not cause any injuries.