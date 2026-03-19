UN warns over 1M displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

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The United Nations warned Wednesday that more than one million people have been displaced in Lebanon as Israeli strikes intensify across the country, with nearly one-third of those affected being children.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said overnight attacks on central Beirut caused additional casualties, with residential areas hit and a multi-story building collapsing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also highlighted strikes on healthcare infrastructure, noting that three government hospitals sustained significant damage, leaving medical workers injured.

According to the UN, over one million people have been displaced so far, including about 367,000 children, as fighting between Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon continues to escalate.

Haq cited the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which reported a sharply deteriorating security situation marked by heavy exchanges of fire, intensified air and ground operations, and an increased presence of Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory.

The UN also expressed concern over renewed evacuation orders affecting civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, urging all parties to de-escalate and return to diplomatic channels.

Haq reiterated the call for full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, as hostilities continue following the expansion of Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon after US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28.

News.Az