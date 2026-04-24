India faces Diet Coke shortage as Iran war disrupts cans supply

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Diet Coke has reportedly lost its fizz in India as the Iran war has led to a shortage of aluminium cans, disrupting supply chains and restricting the availability of the beverage, according to distributors, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In India, the drink is sold exclusively in aluminium cans, which have become scarce due to delayed shipments from the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict linked to Iran.

The Gulf accounts for about 9% of global aluminium production, but exports have been disrupted since the end of February due to Iran’s de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Unlike most soft drinks in India, which are available in both plastic bottles and cans, Diet Coke is only sold in cans. Two Coca-Cola distributors told Reuters on Wednesday that the company had informed them it was either rationing supplies or unable to fulfill some orders due to the shortage of cans caused by the conflict.

“We’ve been placing orders but have been told there is a shortage due to war,” said Sanjay, one of the distributors, who declined to share his last name.

News.Az