North Carolina woman charged with first-degree murder after elderly husband beaten to death with vase

North Carolina woman charged with first-degree murder after elderly husband beaten to death with vase

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Yorleni Shoff, 58, faces first-degree murder charges in North Carolina for allegedly beating her 93-year-old husband, Richard Shoff, to death with a vase.

The incident occurred around 2 am on April 9 at their Salisbury home, where deputies found Richard Shoff unresponsive with significant bleeding, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Richard Shoff succumbed to his injuries nine days later, leading to the upgrade of Yorleni Shoff's initial assault charge to first-degree murder. Deputies arrested Yorleni Shoff without incident on April 21 at a Salisbury hotel, and a broken vase believed to be the weapon was recovered from the residence.

Yorleni Shoff is currently held without bond at the Rowan County Detention Center.

News.Az