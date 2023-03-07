Azerbaijan takes part in CANSO World Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azeraeronavigation" ATC (AZANS) AZAL CJSC took part in the world summit of executive directors for air navigation of the International Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) as part of the global air traffic management exhibition "Airspace World" in Geneva, APA reports citing press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The purpose of the event is to bring together top leaders of leading manufacturers and aviation industry professionals to find solutions to the most pressing problems in this area.

ICAO Council President Salvatore Sacquitano, IATA CEO William Walsh and CANSO CEO Simon Hockard spoke at the summit.

As part of the event there were discussed global changes in the field of airspace organization and the integration of all participants in this process,

