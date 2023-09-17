Azerbaijan thwarts Armenian separatists’ attempt to bury landmines in Aghdam direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 17, at about 13:55, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to bury mines in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions deployed in the direction of Agdam region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry noted.

Moreover, at about 15:10, using small arms members of illegal Armenian armed detachments several times were subjecting to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha city.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, added the ministry.

News.Az