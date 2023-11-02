Azerbaijan to allocate more funds to ensure “Great Return” program implementation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to allocate 4 billion manats to ensure the implementation of the “Great Return” State Program, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.

Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov made the remarks during discussions of the draft Law of Azerbaijan "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024", held at the parliamentary Committee for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, News.Az reports.

He noted that 17.5 percent, or 6.4 billion manat, is envisaged for defense and national security expenditures, which are priority directions of the state budget expenditures for the next year.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to be 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

