Azerbaijan to ban entry of several European politicians into the country

Individuals who voted against the Azerbaijani delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have been added to the "undesirable persons" list. According to Ayhan Hajizade, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, these individuals will be prohibited from entering Azerbaijan until the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE is restored.

The statement was made in response to comments by German parliament member Frank Schwabe about Azerbaijan. Hajizade noted that Schwabe's remarks about Azerbaijan and its leadership are biased and unfounded, particularly given his alleged involvement in several corruption cases and shady business dealings."Comments directed at the political leadership of Azerbaijan, one of the leading countries in terms of political stability, economic development, and progress, are primarily seen as a biased attitude towards the country's achievements," emphasized Ayhan Hajizade.

