Azerbaijan to be able to export electricity to Europe via

The 330-kV “Jabrayil” junction substation is not only the largest substation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, but also a strategic energy hub, Spokesperson for AzerEnergy OJSC Teymur Abdullayev told News.az.

According to Abdullayev, the construction of this substation plays a special role in the energy supply of the liberated territories.

He said that the “Jabrayil” energy hub is also of great importance in terms of transferring the energy generated at the “Gunash” solar power plant, as well as “Khudafarin” and “Giz Galasi” hydroelectric power plants to the common energy system.

Besides, according to the spokesperson, this energy hub is a project of international importance, which will provide better access to European energy markets via the Jabrayil-Nakhchivan-Agri route and further through the Turkish energy system.

The foundation of the “Jabrayil” junction substation was laid on May 26, 2022, and on May 4 this year it was inaugurated.

News.Az