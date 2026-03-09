Suspicious drone found on beach in Turkiye’s Sakarya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities sealed off part of a public beach in Karasu district of Sakarya, Turkiye, after a damaged object believed to be a drone was discovered on the shore.

Local residents spotted the broken device with a propeller at the Karasu Public Beach and alerted authorities. Security forces quickly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Due to the possibility that the object could contain explosive material, officials established a security perimeter covering a 400-meter radius and prevented civilians from approaching the area.

Specialized SAS (Underwater Defense) teams were dispatched to examine the object. Initial assessments suggest the debris could belong to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Authorities said detailed inspections are ongoing to determine the nature of the device and whether it poses any threat. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

