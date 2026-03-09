Migrant boat crash off Turkiye leaves 14 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 people died after an inflatable boat carrying migrants collided with a Turkish coast guard vessel off the coast of Antalya province on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Turkish Coast Guard, the high-speed boat was first detected early in the morning near the Finike district. Officers attempted to stop the vessel, but it ignored repeated warnings and tried to flee, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During the pursuit, the migrant boat crashed into a coast guard vessel, resulting in multiple casualties.

Authorities said six migrants and one Turkish citizen were rescued, while 14 people were found dead following the collision. Another 15 migrants managed to reach land before being detained by security forces.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

News.Az