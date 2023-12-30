Azerbaijan to celebrate 140th anniversary of Mahammad Amin Rasulzada - decree

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Mahammad Amin Rasulzade.

According to the order, January 2024 will mark the 140th anniversary of prominent social and political figure Mahammad Amin Rasulzade, who was one of the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and served as the Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Council.

News.Az