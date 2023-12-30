Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to celebrate 140th anniversary of Mahammad Amin Rasulzada - decree

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan to celebrate 140th anniversary of Mahammad Amin Rasulzada - decree

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Mahammad Amin Rasulzade.

According to the order, January 2024 will mark the 140th anniversary of prominent social and political figure Mahammad Amin Rasulzade, who was one of the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and served as the Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Council.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      