Azerbaijan to celebrate 75th anniversary of Muslim Magomayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on celebration of the 75th anniversary of the birth of Muslim Magomayev, APA reports.

The order notes that 2017 will see the 75th anniversary of the birth of world famous opera and pop singer and composer, People`s Artist of the USSR Muslim Magomayev. Under the presidential order, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism is entrusted to draft and implement a plan of events on the 75th anniversary of Muslim Magomayev.

News.Az

News.Az