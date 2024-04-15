Azerbaijan to create artificial land plots in Caspian Sea for construction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Artificial land areas will be created in the section of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was reflected in the draft law “On the creation of artificial land plots in the section of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan”, News.az reports.

Under the draft law, by saying the artificial land plots for this law, are understood as the land area created by transporting and pouring or spreading soil or by using other methods in the part of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az