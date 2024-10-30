Azerbaijan to establish medical station at some metro stations during COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the COP29 event, several medical stations will be established to ensure the population has access to medical services, Araz Nasirov, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said at a briefing on the organization of medical services within the framework of COP29, News.Az reports.

He noted that as part of the measures taken in this direction, medical stations will be organized at the Koroglu, 28 May, and Elmlar Akademiyası metro stations: "It is also planned to create a new medical center in the MIDA Residential Complex."

News.Az