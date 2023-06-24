Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to establish scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev

  • Science
  • Share
Azerbaijan to establish scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of the scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev is to be issued for 100 full-time students studying in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the level of undergraduate (basic medical education) with high achievements in education.

The scholarship established by part 1 of this Order is issued by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the amount of 3,000 manat ($1,760) at the expense of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic is instructed to resolve issues arising from this.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      