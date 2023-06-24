Azerbaijan to establish scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of the scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev is to be issued for 100 full-time students studying in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the level of undergraduate (basic medical education) with high achievements in education.

The scholarship established by part 1 of this Order is issued by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the amount of 3,000 manat ($1,760) at the expense of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic is instructed to resolve issues arising from this.

News.Az