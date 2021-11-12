Azerbaijan to exempt sale, import of electric cars from VAT in 2022

Azerbaijan to exempt sale, import of electric cars from VAT in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sale of electric cars in Azerbaijan will be exempt from VAT starting next year, said Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov.

He made the statement during discussions of documents included in the 2022 state budget package at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees of youth and sports, labor and social policy, agrarian policy, regional issues, natural resources, energy and ecology, News.Az reports.

Commenting on the proposal of MP Asim Mollazade to introduce privileges on the import of these cars, Alakbarov said that since 2019, imports of electric cars will also be exempt from VAT.

“The charging points will also be exempt from VAT,” Alakbarov added.

News.Az