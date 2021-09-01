News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Vat
Tag:
Vat
Türkiye’s 5G rollout: Tender value surpasses $3.5 billion
16 Oct 2025-16:44
Oman to introduce income tax for high earners
04 Jan 2025-15:59
Spain dismantles international crime ring over luxury car tax scam
27 Dec 2024-20:15
Azerbaijani companies increasingly apply for procedure of internal processing of goods in 2023
16 Feb 2024-15:44
VAT exemption on paper imports will significantly reduce the expenditures of print media, MEDIA representative says
13 May 2022-22:23
Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency exempted from VAT
11 Jan 2022-13:20
EU Council reaches agreement on updated rules for VAT rates
08 Dec 2021-11:52
Azerbaijan to exempt sale, import of electric cars from VAT in 2022
12 Nov 2021-09:41
Azerbaijan eyes exempting imports of some hybrid cars from VAT
03 Nov 2021-12:05
Latest News
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia in JF-17 jets-for-loans talks
Chinese vice premier stresses importance of wheat field management
18 injured in school coach, bus crash in southeast England
Türkiye repeats call for fair, lasting Ukraine peace at Paris talks
ICE officer kills Minneapolis driver during immigration operation
US to control Venezuela oil sales "indefinitely"
How BITS Pilani is shaping India’s future through innovation and research
US expands visa bond rule to 38 countries
Oil falls as US boosts Venezuela oil involvement
Yemen's anti-Houthi forces oust separatist leader
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31