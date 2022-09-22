Azerbaijan to face Slovakia in UEFA Nations League

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national football team will today lock horns with Slovakia in the League C-group 3 match of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, News.Az reports.

The match will be played at Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava, Slovakia, at 22:45 Baku time, with Scottish referee William Collum to officiate the game.

Azerbaijan will face Kazakhstan on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Nations League on September 25.

With 10 points Kazakhstan leads the group, while Slovakia ranks second with 6 points and Azerbaijan third with 4 points. Belarus is at the bottom of the group with two points.

News.Az