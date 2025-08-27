Azerbaijan to hold Europe’s WADA Regional Symposium in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Regional Symposium – Europe of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan on March 18-19, 2026.

WADA is pleased to announce that it has selected the four cities that will host WADA’s Regional Symposiums between March and July 2026 and these four Symposiums will be held in Africa, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Europe, and will replace the Agency’s Annual Symposium for 2026, News.Az reports citing local media.

The Symposium will be structured around WADA’s 2027 Code Implementation Support Program and will prioritize updates to the Code and Standards, compliance readiness, and stakeholder engagement.

The Symposium will provide opportunities for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering partnerships to strengthen the global anti-doping community. Additionally, the program format will place a focus on interactive sessions, including discussion of case studies; peer exchanges; stakeholder storytelling; and active athlete and government engagement.

Details regarding the Symposium, including the program and registration information, will be shared in the coming months.

