Baku hosts WADA Foundation Board and Executive Committee meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s capital is hosting meetings of the Board of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and its Executive Committee, AZERTAC reports.

The event is attended by Azad Rahimov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Republic, Craig Reedie, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Olivier Niggli, Wada Director General, the Board of Founders and Executive Commute members, officials, other guests.

The meeting schedule includes report on 2018, discussions on rules for election of the president and vice-president for “World Conference on Doping in Sport” due in Poland in November 2019.

The meeting is said to consider a number of current issues related to the activity of WADA permanent committees.

News.Az

News.Az