Azerbaijan to host 14th Int’l Uzeyir Hajibeyli Music Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th International Uzeyir Hajibeyli Music Festival will be held from September 18 to 26, News.Az reports.

Musicians from Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, France, Hungary, Japan, Kazakhstan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Turkiye, US, as well as local musicians will perform in Baku, Ganja, Barda, Aghjabadi and Shusha.

Several concerts of the 14th International Uzeyir Hajibeyli Music Festival will be organized at the International Mugham Center.

News.Az