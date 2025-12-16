Azerbaijan to host 2026 Sumo World Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will host the first-ever Sumo World Championship in 2026.

The announcement was made by Ulvi Aghamirov, Vice President of the Japanese Martial Arts and Culture Association, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to Aghamirov, the championship is scheduled for October 17–18, 2026, and will take place at the Baku Sports Palace.

He noted that the tournament is expected to attract sumo wrestlers from 35 countries, highlighting the international scale of the event.

News.Az