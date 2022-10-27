Azerbaijan to host Baku International CEO Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku International CEO Summit is due to take place for the first time in Azerbaijan on November 15, 2022.

The event, to be organized by Azerbaijan HR Institute, will bring together chief executive officers of local and international companies, officials from state institutions, businessmen and entrepreneurs, News.Az reports.

The event will feature discussions and an exchange of views on the worldwide innovations in the field of management, modern innovations, and technology development, as well as advanced practices.

The Baku International CEO Summit will be held under the motto “Building a Better Future” to further improve cooperate governance in Azerbaijan based on “a steadily growing, competitive economy” – the first priority envisaged in the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, which was approved by the Order (dated 2 February 2021) of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Emil Huseynov, Director of Azerbaijan HR Institute, provided information about the event: “By organizing such a major event, we’re aiming to enable local and international company heads and officials of state institutions to share their experiences, and to obtain information about the worldwide innovations in the field of management from representatives of global companies. We are currently in talks with heads of local and global companies. Their interest in this event and their willingness to share their experiences are very gratifying. The event will feature 3 plenary sessions, and the topic of each session will be presented by a moderator and four keynote speakers. Among the speakers at the plenary sessions, there are heads of local and international companies and state institutions. The event participants will get an opportunity to learn about global marketing management trends and its future opportunities, digital transformation, new customer profiles, and their behaviors, as well as other topics of interest.”

To participate in the Baku International CEO Summit, visit https://ebilet.store/event_BICEO22 to register your tickets.

Azerbaijan HR Institute managed to successfully organize the Baku International HR Forum on January 28, 2022. The forum, attended by 16 speakers from 6 countries and more than 300 participants, focused on human capital development, future innovations, and management.





News.Az

