Azerbaijan to host EVs festival for first time

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) will organise the Electric Vehicles Festival for the first time in Baku on July 7, News.Az reports.

The event will be organised as part of the ‘Green World Solidarity Year’ and ahead of COP29.The event aims to promote environmentally friendly vehicles and showcase their benefits.The festival, which will start in the White City, provides an excellent platform to emphasise the significance of environmentally friendly vehicles and unveil their advantages.The environmentally friendly cars will be showcased there.The festival aims to bring together enthusiasts and skeptics of electric vehicles to demonstrate their importance in promoting an environmentally friendly lifestyle.Electric vehicles produce zero emissions and help prevent the release of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other harmful gases into the atmosphere.In addition to being a crucial step in combating climate change, electric vehicles also enhance air quality and contribute to public health benefits.Owners of electric vehicles interested in participating in the festival and contributing to an event beneficial for our world and the environment can register via AAF’s email info@faa.az or mobile phone number +994502950100 till July 5.The Festival will feature a musical show and award winners in various categories, highlighting its significance in both ecology and culture.Electric vehicles are not just the wave of the future, they are saving lives today. Electric vehicles have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline-powered cars, no matter where your electricity comes from. Through their entire lifetime, electric cars are better for the climate. Electric vehicles can charge up at home, at work, while you’re at the store.

News.Az