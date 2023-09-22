Azerbaijan to host international event dedicated to World Habitat Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif within the framework of participation in the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has established successful and fruitful cooperation relations with UN-Habitat and participated in a number of events organized by UN-Habitat and its partners.

He emphasized that last year Azerbaijan participated in a high-level event of the UN General Assembly to assess progress in the implementation of the "New Urban Agenda" at the 11th session of the World Urban Forum.

It was also noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan, jointly with UN-Habitat, organized the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on "Sustainable Development Goals and New Urban Agenda - as a leading force in post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction" in October last year.

In addition, Azerbaijan, together with UN-Habitat, will hold a number of high-level events within the framework of "Urban Development Week" on September 29 this year, including, in particular, the 2nd National Urban Forum on "Sustainable Cities as a Leading Force for Economic Development and Combating Inequality," which will be organized from September 29 to October 1 in Zangilan and Baku. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan will host, for the first time, a significant international event dedicated to World Habitat Day.

Referring to the reconstruction works carried out in the territories liberated after the 44-day second Karabakh war, the minister emphasized the importance of successful cooperation established with UN-Habitat in this direction.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az