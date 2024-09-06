Azerbaijan to host PreCOP event next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to host a PreCOP event on October 10-11.

Rustam Hasanov, the advisor to Azerbaijan’s minister of ecology and natural resources, made this announcement at an international conference themed “Law and Climate” in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.Hasanov said the event will gather environmental ministers from countries participating in COP29 to discuss the conference's agenda and upcoming issues.The PreCOP meeting serves as a preparatory session for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's Conference of the Parties (COP). It provides a platform for selected countries to informally discuss key political aspects of the negotiations and offer guidance for future discussions.

