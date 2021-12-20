Azerbaijan to increase amount of social benefits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to his decree "On the increasing the amount of social benefits" No. 973 dated August 29, 2013, News.Az reports.

Under the new decree, the amount of the old-age pension will be increased from 130 to 180 manats in Azerbaijan next year.

Also, the amounts of social benefits for the disabled of I group will be raised from 150 to 220 manats, for the disabled of II group – from 130 to 180, and for the disabled of III group – from 110 to 120 manats. The new decree also envisages an increase in the amounts of social benefits for children up to 18 years with disabilities from 150 to 200 manats.

The amounts of social benefits for the children of active military servicemen will be raised from 100 to 120 manats, for carers of children who have lost their parents and left without parental care – from 100 to 120 manats, for low-income families having newborn children – from 55 to 70 manats, for adoptees – from 160 to 200 manats, for adoptees aged under 18 with disabilities – from 480 to 600 manats, childbirth benefits – from 200 to 300 manat.

