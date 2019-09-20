Azerbaijan to increase export potential of cargo transportation to global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan intends to significantly increase the cargo transportation potential along the Trans-Caspian corridor, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan has fulfilled all the tasks of infrastructural significance in the process of implementing the most important projects in which large investments have been made. He noted that the process of investing in the implementation of upcoming projects will continue in the future.

"We intend to expand opportunities in the field of cargo transportation so that Azerbaijani products enter new foreign markets. Azerbaijan will continue to work within the framework of the One Belt, One Way initiative to increase export opportunities in order to promote Azerbaijani goods in foreign markets," the minister said.

