Azerbaijan to increase number of vehicles used in international cargo transportation

Presently, about 2,000 Azerbaijani vehicles are used in international cargo transportation, Trend reports referring to the State Road Transport Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

“Our goal is to increase this number up to 10,000, which will lead to the opening of 30,000 new job places.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the law "On Road Transport" on August 28, 2019.

After signing the corresponding law, Azerbaijan joined the "Protocol Concerning the European Conference of Ministers of Transport". Fifty-seven countries, including Azerbaijan, are involved in the International Transport Forum.

The membership in the forum gives certain privileges to the Azerbaijani carriers. The Forum also regularly prepares and approves various events and projects for more efficient transportation in the territory of the member-states.

A number of projects on amendments to the legislation were prepared and submitted for approval to the corresponding structures to protect the interests of Azerbaijani carriers, intensify competitiveness and improve the quota system to prevent the excess of the special weight quota by foreign vehicles.

The approval of these projects will be an incentive for the development of entrepreneurship, improvement of the financial situation of carriers and the purchase of new vehicles.

Another meeting of the Road Transport Group of the International Transport Forum will be held in Baku on October 14-15 on the initiative of the State Road Transport Service. About a hundred delegates from the member-states of the Forum will take part in it.

