Azerbaijan to intensify efforts to rebuild liberated Karabakh: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is committed to intensifying its efforts to rebuild the liberated Karabakh region, the country’s minister of economy said on X, News.Az reports.

The event held with entrepreneurs in #Shusha was marked by engaging discussions, productive meetings, and positive feedback. Together with #business representatives, we outlined the necessary steps and addressed mutual expectations and concerns. Our shared goal is to rebuild… pic.twitter.com/KgJesDgHvw — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) June 28, 2024

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov noted that an event held with entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan’s Shusha on Friday featured productive discussions.“The event held with entrepreneurs in Shusha was marked by engaging discussions, productive meetings, and positive feedback. Together with business representatives, we outlined the necessary steps and addressed mutual expectations and concerns. Our shared goal is to rebuild Karabakh collaboratively, and we are committed to intensifying our efforts to achieve this. We thank all participants for their valuable contributions,” he said.

News.Az