Azerbaijan to introduce European hotel classification

+ ↺ − 16 px

European hotel classification will be introduced in Azerbaijan, Vice President of the umbrella Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Pubs and Cafes and similar establishments in Europe (HOTREC) Akos Niklai said at a press conference in Baku Aug. 14.

He said that this will become possible after Azerbaijan joins the association. Azerbaijani hotels will be able to voluntarily join this classification, he noted, according to Trend.

The positive fact is that the Azerbaijani government is committed to the reforms in the tourism sector, said Niklai.

He believes that the membership of Azerbaijan in HOTREC will become the next step in this direction. HOTREC, in turn, intends to get acquainted with the Azerbaijani hotels both in Baku and in the Azerbaijani districts, educational institutions, both secondary and higher ones, he noted.

In general, Azerbaijan has a great potential in the field of tourism, and this potential needs to be developed said Niklai.

HOTREC brings together 43 European associations, hotels, restaurants and companies operating in the field of tourism.

The main activities of the HOTREC are the development of the tourism industry, the introduction of innovations and ICT, environmental protection through "green technologies", more efficient use of resources in gastronomic tourism, enhancement of competition in the industry and other issues.

News.Az

News.Az