Azerbaijan to invest nearly $24M in reconstructing small hydropower plants in liberated areas

Azerenergy OJSC will invest more than 40.5 million manats (over $23.8 million dollars) in reconstructing three small hydropower plants and integrating six additional plants into the energy grid in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, according to the Public Procurement web portal.

AzerEnerji has signed a contract with Azconstruction CJSC, the winning bidder of the relevant tender, to carry out the reconstruction and integration work.The contract, valued at 40,507,432 manats ($23,827,901), will focus on rebuilding the Gozlu Korpu, Sheylanli, and Ashagi Malibayli SHPPs, while integrating six other SHPPs into the energy grid.

News.Az