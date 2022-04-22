Azerbaijan to lift indoor mask mandate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers made a decision to cancel the requirement for the mandatory of medical masks from May 1, 2022, News.Az reports.

According to the decision, the use of medical masks on the territory of international airports and in educational institutions operating Azerbaijan is no longer mandatory, but recommended.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan and its possible consequences, the Cabinet of Ministers also decided to extend the period of the special quarantine regime in the country until July 1, 2022.

News.Az