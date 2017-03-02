Azerbaijan to mark 25th anniversary of National Olympic Committee
02 Mar 2017
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the marking of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the National Olympic Committee, APA reported.
The Cabinet of Ministers, along with the National Olympic Committee, is due to prepare and fulfill the action plan, and solve other issues relating to the order.
