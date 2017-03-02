Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to mark 25th anniversary of National Olympic Committee

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the marking of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the National Olympic Committee, APA reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers, along with the National Olympic Committee, is due to prepare and fulfill the action plan, and solve other issues relating to the order.

News.Az


