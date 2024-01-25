Azerbaijan to mark 530th anniversary of great poet Mahammad Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the celebration of the 530th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Mahammad Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

Under the order, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences were instructed to develop a plan of events to mark the poet’s 530th anniversary.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall resolve the issues arising from the order.

News.Az