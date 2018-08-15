Azerbaijan to open trading and wine houses in 5 countries this year
- 15 Aug 2018 19:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133015
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-to-open-trading-and-wine-houses-in-5-countries-this-year Copied
“Azerbaijan’s trading and wine houses will be opened in the UAE, China, Poland, Kazakhstan and Russia by the end of the year,” said deputy minister of economy R
He noted that the country`s non-oil exports increased nearly 14 percent in seven months of this year, AzerTag reports.
Azerbaijan opened its first trading house in Belarus in 2017.
News.Az