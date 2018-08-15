Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to open trading and wine houses in 5 countries this year

“Azerbaijan’s trading and wine houses will be opened in the UAE, China, Poland, Kazakhstan and Russia by the end of the year,” said deputy minister of economy R

He noted that the country`s non-oil exports increased nearly 14 percent in seven months of this year, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijan opened its first trading house in Belarus in 2017.

