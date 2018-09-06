Azerbaijan to open trading houses in Warsaw and Aktau this year

Azerbaijan to open trading houses in Warsaw and Aktau this year

Azerbaijan plans to open trading houses in the Polish capital of Warsaw and the Kazakh city of Aktau in November and December, said acting President of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev.

He added that Azerbaijan will organize export missions to Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, China, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates until the end of 2018, AzerTag reports.

News.Az

