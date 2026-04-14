Qatar Airways provides updates on flight schedule, bookings

In a press release, all flights to and from Doha continue to operate through dedicated flight corridors established in close coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, News.Az reports.

Passengers who currently hold confirmed bookings on flights to any of the destinations listed in the updated schedule will be contacted with new flight information. The airline advises customers to check the Qatar Airways website or mobile app and ensure their contact details are accurate and up to date.

Passengers are also kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel.

The airline stated that its teams are doing everything possible within current operational constraints to ensure passengers reach their destinations. It also expressed deep apologies for any inconvenience caused during this period of disruption and thanked passengers for their patience and understanding.

Qatar Airways added that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.