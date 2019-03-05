Azerbaijan to present its tourism potential in Germany

Azerbaijan to present its tourism potential in Germany

The tourism potential of Azerbaijan will be presented in Berlin, Trend reports referring to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Between March 6 and 10 March, with the organizational support of the State Tourism Agency and Azerbaijan Tourism Board, the Azerbaijani delegation will take part in the international exhibition "ITB Berlin 2019".

Azerbaijan will be represented at the exhibition by various travel agencies and hotels.

On the first day of the exhibition, a special event to popularize the Azerbaijani culture will be organized with the participation of representatives of major travel companies in Germany and influencers.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the exhibition since 2003.

