Azerbaijan to present its wine products at international exhibition in China

Azerbaijani wine products will be presented at the China Food & Drinks Fair (CFDF) in China On March 21-27, 2021, said Acting President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev.

Abdullayev made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the results of the activities of the AZPROMO, operating under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan for 2020.

According to the AZPROMO acting president, in 2021, Azerbaijan will maximize the export and turnover of products compared to 2020.

“One of the main goals in 2021 will be the increase in foreign investment, as well as new concepts will be developed to expand the geography of exports of our products to new markets,” Abdullayev said.

He reminded that Azerbaijani products will be demonstrated at the Gulfood 2021 international food exhibition in Dubai (the UAE) on February 21-25.

Moreover, from March 30 to April 2, 2021, Azerbaijani construction products will be presented at the MosBuild-2020 International Exhibition in Moscow, Abdullayev said.

The AZPROMO is a joint public-private initiative created by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan in 2003 with the aim of promoting economic development by attracting foreign investment and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

Seven trading houses of Azerbaijan are already operating abroad.

