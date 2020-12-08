Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to provide financial assistance to COVID-affected businesses

Financial assistance will be rendered to entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing on Monday. 

About 600,000 needy people will get the lump sum payment worth 190 manat ($111) to prevent the impact of the quarantine regime on economic activity.


