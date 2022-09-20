Azerbaijan to rebuild liberated Zabukh, Sus villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed an order on measures for the design and construction of the liberated Zabukh and Sus villages of Lachin district, which is part of the country’s East Zangazur economic district, News.Az reports.

Under the order, 800,000 manat was initially allocated to the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs to carry out the design and construction work in the liberated Zabukh and Sus villages.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of the Order.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the Order.

The order comes into force from the date of its signing.

News.Az